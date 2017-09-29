FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29
#Regulatory News
September 29, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 19 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chevron Corp on Thursday said Michael Wirth, a career Chevron employee with long experience in pipelines and refineries, will succeed John Watson as chairman and chief executive in February. nyti.ms/2xKgWCW

- Flights were delayed and travelers struggled to check in at airports around the world on Thursday after a software program Altea, used by several major airlines went down. nyti.ms/2fvNSF8

- Rovio Entertainment Ltd, the company behind the Angry Birds empire, was valued at about $1 billion as it prepared to go public on Friday. nyti.ms/2xOiuw4

- Toshiba Corp said it had signed a deal to sell 60 percent of the microchip unit to a group of international investors that includes Bain Capital and Apple Inc. The deal will net Toshiba about $14 billion. nyti.ms/2fBloNW

- New legislation backed by Australia's governing Liberal party would eliminate restrictions separating broadcast media from print media and would allow media companies to own more outlets in a city. nyti.ms/2ycvtZd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

