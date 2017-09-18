PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - September 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team is debating on how much to cooperate with the special counsel looking into Russian election interference, leading to an angry confrontation last week between two White House lawyers. nyti.ms/2xaXhKi

- Wenner Media LLC is putting its controlling stake in the Rolling Stone magazine up for sale as it continues to shift from its print media business. nyti.ms/2hc73UW

- ProPublica and the New York Times found in an analysis that almost every Medicare prescription drug plan in the U.S. covered common opioids and very few required any prior approval. nyti.ms/2jDspPC

- Facebook and other tech companies are dealing with the consequences of the web not being as open as it once was, with nation-states exerting their power over the internet. nyti.ms/2wzL5Rx

- The Trump administration is considering closing the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana after 21 Americans associated with the embassy experienced a host of unexplained health problems. nyti.ms/2f4pzxI