PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 21

MOSCOW, Feb 21 -

- Rostelecom, a long-distance telephone provider, could become the sole supplier of software to Russian state officials. The project could bring profits of up to 15 billion roubles a year to the communications monopoly, Vedemosti says.

- Russia’s central bank has demanded insurers change their regulations to make them friendlier to ill and disabled people, as well as other vulnerable citizens.

- Commander of Russia’s aerospace forces Sergei Surovikin may once again head up Russia’s armed forces in Syria, the daily says, citing RIA news agency, whose story relied on a single source in the military.

- A court in Moscow confirmed that Russia’s Federal Security Service was justified in refusing to make public documents relating to the disappearance soon after World War Two of Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who is credited with saving the lives of thousands of Jews in Hungary during the Holocaust.

- Russia’s leading producer of sparkling wine Abrau-Durso has bought up over 800 hectares of land to be used for vineyards in the region of Krasnodar, expanding its territories 1.5 times. The company aims to reduce the share of imported raw materials in its production process from 80 percent to 50 percent within five years, the daily says.

- Russia will reinforce its defence shield over Moscow with new anti-ballistic missiles called Nudol by the end of the year. Nudol is an updated version of a system first designed in 1980.