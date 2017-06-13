PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt will step aside this summer, ending a 16-year run atop a conglomerate that he significantly reshaped but whose shares have vastly underperformed the stock market during his tenure. on.wsj.com/2rUIoe4

- NBC anchor Megyn Kelly's plan to air an interview with right-wing provocateur Alex Jones has caused a firestorm to erupt on social media. JPMorgan Chase & Co has asked for its local TV ads and digital ads to be removed from Kelly's show and from all NBC news programming until after the show airs, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2rUQ288

- J.Crew Group Inc announced a move it hopes will ease its heavy debt load and give it more time to right its business, as the embattled retailer also reported its 11th consecutive quarter of same-store sales declines. on.wsj.com/2rUPu2p

- The fallout from Uber Technologies Inc's monthslong investigation into workplace culture extended into the upper ranks of its leadership, as the company pushed out a top lieutenant of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and installed a new voting board member with no prior ties to the troubled ride-hailing company. on.wsj.com/2rUUofF

- Facebook Inc is building a feature that would allow users to subscribe to publishers directly from the mobile app, according to people familiar with the matter. The feature, long-requested by publishers, is expected to roll out by the end of 2017, three of the people said. on.wsj.com/2rUJ1nW