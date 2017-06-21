PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia's King Salman named his son as the country's new crown prince, the country's state news agency said, a move that carries far-reaching implications for the monarchy and the biggest economy in the Middle East. on.wsj.com/2soS9BE

- ​​British prosecutors charged the former chief executive of Barclays PLC with fraud and illegal payments, the most prominent and most senior banker to be charged with crimes relating to the global financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2soE0nL

- Nestle SA has bought a stake in startup Freshly — a small investment in home-delivered food that comes as the Swiss food-and-drinks giant struggles with slow-growing demand. on.wsj.com/2soLxTL

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is investing $100 million into a Boston-based cybersecurity firm run by former Israel counter-intelligence members, the latest high-profile cash injection into a bustling industry offering newfound defenses against global hackers. on.wsj.com/2soHYwG

- Chinese tycoon Wang Shi said he will step down from the board of China Vanke Co Ltd, one of China's largest home builders. Wang's announcement comes as a prolonged takeover battle for control of Vanke appears to have reached an end. on.wsj.com/2soD96z