a month ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 4
July 4, 2017 / 4:19 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 4

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Auto sales continued to slide in June, as car buyers reacted to higher vehicle prices and Detroit backed away from dumping unwanted inventory into rental-car lots. on.wsj.com/2sGU4hW

- Tesla Inc said production shortfalls hindered sales during the second quarter, hours after Chief Executive Elon Musk signaled an even tighter timetable for the auto maker's ambitious plans to produce its new Model 3 sedans. on.wsj.com/2sGOz2G

- Jana Partners LLC has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy Inc. on.wsj.com/2sGU6X6

- French dairy company Danone SA said it entered a binding agreement to sell its U.S. dairy business, Stonyfield, to Lactalis for $875 million to address U.S. competition concerns. on.wsj.com/2sGRlou

- Fox Sports has fired Jamie Horowitz, one of its most senior executives, amid a probe into sexual harassment allegations, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2sGQSCD

- General Electric Co closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes Inc., creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry. on.wsj.com/2sGLu2D

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

