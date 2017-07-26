FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 26
July 26, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 15 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 26

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate Republicans overcame a range of internal fissures in voting to begin debate on their healthcare overhaul, but the party suffered a setback hours later when a proposal replacing major portions of the Affordable Care Act failed to attract enough votes to pass. on.wsj.com/2uA4AtU

- SoftBank Group is angling for a piece of Uber Technologies, a move that would further the grand ambitions of SoftBank's charismatic founder and muddy the mix of alliances in the global ride-hailing business. on.wsj.com/2uzKEXS

- U.S. President Donald Trump is signaling his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more. on.wsj.com/2uzxRoA

- U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment in Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview — but declined to say whether he planned to fire him. on.wsj.com/2uA3CO7

- Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the United States, President Donald Trump said, a surprising statement that would help fulfill his goal of reviving manufacturing. on.wsj.com/2uzD1ka

- A former Fox News executive who left the company after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by an on-air contributor has sued the channel's parent, Twenty-First Century Fox, alleging fraud and breach of contract. on.wsj.com/2uVD0K0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

