PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Paul Singer's Elliott Management is working on a rival offer that could put pressure on Berkshire Hathaway to raise its $9 billion bid last week for bankrupt Energy Future Holdings. on.wsj.com/2t2m0BR

- U.S. President's eldest son and senior campaign aides attended a meeting last year to discuss allegedly incriminating information about Hillary Clinton they were told was being offered by the Russian government in support of Donald Trump's candidacy, according to emails Donald Trump Jr released Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2t2wuBb

- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, ratcheting up the pressure on fellow Republicans, set a vote on the GOP health-care bill for next week and delayed the chamber's August recess to give the party time to seek other legislative wins, even if the health plan stalls. on.wsj.com/2t2yhWR

- North Korea's recently tested long-range missile might not be able to survive the intense heat and vibration of re-entering the atmosphere, said South Korea's intelligence agency. on.wsj.com/2t2Ct95

- Twitter Inc tapped former Goldman Sachs and Intuit executive Ned Segal to be its new finance chief, as it addresses a list of vacancies created at the social-messaging company over the past year. on.wsj.com/2t2mk3x

- Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to address the House Financial Services Committee in her twice-yearly Humphrey Hawkins testimony and to take questions from lawmakers. on.wsj.com/2t2uBnR