PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 8

- Tesla Inc said it plans to raise $1.5 billion in its first-ever sale of traditional bonds. The company said the funds would help push broader sales of its lower-price Model 3 sedan. on.wsj.com/2vgv3gd

- Alphabet Inc's Google fired the employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited for tech jobs than women, following an email from Google's chief executive, Sundar Pichai to the company's employees, saying that the memo writer violated company policy. on.wsj.com/2vgWpmu

- Uber Technologies Inc won't be bringing co-founder Travis Kalanick back as chief executive, the company's chairman Garrett Camp told employees, in an attempt to quell reports the co-founder was attempting a comeback. on.wsj.com/2vgCKmI

- United Technologies Corp made an initial offer of less than $140 a share to acquire Rockwell Collins Inc, but the two aerospace suppliers are still wrangling over the price of a takeover that would exceed $20 billion. on.wsj.com/2vgkytp

- Pershing Square Capital Management LP (IPO-PERS.L) said it was nominating its founder William Ackman and two others to the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc, backing off from its previous demand of five seats on the 10-person board. on.wsj.com/2vgr7vR