FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 11
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 3 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 11

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Benchmark Capital sued Uber Technologies Inc's former chief Travis Kalanick alleging that he defrauded directors into giving him more control over the board by hiding a range of "inappropriate and unethical directives". on.wsj.com/2vJweHW

- Alphabet Inc's Google canceled a companywide meeting about diversity just before it was set to begin Thursday, citing safety concerns after right-wing commentators published the names of certain employees. on.wsj.com/2vK7XRQ

-US investigators uncovered a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State official that funneled money to an alleged ISIS operative in the US through fake eBay transactions, according to a recently unsealed FBI affidavit. on.wsj.com/2vKKU9E

-US President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency Thursday, establishing a formal designation for the crisis that could shape the way his administration responds. on.wsj.com/2vKrguv

-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker defended a $3 billion tax-incentive package to lure Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Co Ltd to the state, amid a growing chorus of concerns about the hefty bill to taxpayers. on.wsj.com/2vKEXt5

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.