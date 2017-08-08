FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 8
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc said it plans to raise $1.5 billion in its first-ever sale of traditional bonds. The company said the funds would help push broader sales of its lower-price Model 3 sedan. on.wsj.com/2vgv3gd

- Alphabet Inc's Google fired the employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited for tech jobs than women, following an email from Google's chief executive, Sundar Pichai to the company's employees, saying that the memo writer violated company policy. on.wsj.com/2vgWpmu

- Uber Technologies Inc won't be bringing co-founder Travis Kalanick back as chief executive, the company's chairman Garrett Camp told employees, in an attempt to quell reports the co-founder was attempting a comeback. on.wsj.com/2vgCKmI

- United Technologies Corp made an initial offer of less than $140 a share to acquire Rockwell Collins Inc, but the two aerospace suppliers are still wrangling over the price of a takeover that would exceed $20 billion. on.wsj.com/2vgkytp

- Pershing Square Capital Management LP (IPO-PERS.L) said it was nominating its founder William Ackman and two others to the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc, backing off from its previous demand of five seats on the 10-person board. on.wsj.com/2vgr7vR

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

