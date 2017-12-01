PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Verizon Communications Inc plans to start selling home broadband service over its wireless network in late 2018, a move to challenge the cable industry's grip on Americans' internet access. on.wsj.com/2j4Mdso

- CVS Health Corp is moving closer to a deal to buy Aetna Inc for more than $66 billion in cash and stock. The deal could be announced by Monday. on.wsj.com/2BpJuQX

- Volkswagen AG's VW brand announced plans Thursday to build one or two electric vehicles in the United States by 2023, probably at its Chattanooga factory, as tougher emissions rules drive the global auto industry toward mass production of battery powered cars. on.wsj.com/2j6uzo1

- Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said it accepted a payment in bitcoin for its advisory services, its first in a virtual currency. on.wsj.com/2j4n5Cd

- Blue Apron Holdings Inc said its co-founder Matt Salzberg would step down as chief executive and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson. on.wsj.com/2j4Dab1

- Walt Disney Co sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies. on.wsj.com/2j5ASZa

- The Donald Trump administration is considering a plan to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the U.S. embassy there in the future, U.S. officials said. on.wsj.com/2j6KeDM