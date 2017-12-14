FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14
#Regulatory News
December 14, 2017

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese online lender LexinFintech Holdings Ltd, which is planning to go public in the U.S., scaled back its fundraising ambitions after regulatory changes in China sparked a rout in shares of similar companies. on.wsj.com/2ADP8D9

- Walt Disney Co is close to a deal to acquire a large piece of 21st Century Fox Inc in a pact that could help the entertainment company accelerate its ambitions in streaming media, shore up its television business and grab hold of lucrative movie franchises. on.wsj.com/2AEjp4X

- The highest-earning Americans will get a lower tax rate and corporations will pay slightly more than in previous plans under a deal House and Senate Republicans reached on the party's competing tax-overhaul bills. on.wsj.com/2AFhuwU

- Apple Inc is awarding one of its key suppliers Finisar Corp $390 million as part of its effort to fund U.S. technology manufacturers, the tech company said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2AEbrsq

- A former United Auto Workers bargaining official Joseph Ashton resigned from General Motors Co's board of directors amid a broad federal investigation into training-center funds jointly overseen by domestic automakers and the union. on.wsj.com/2AEd5ue (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
