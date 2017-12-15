FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 15
Sections
Featured
Facebook defends itself against critics of social media
Technology
Facebook defends itself against critics of social media
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Brexit
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Mattis says N.Korean ICBM not yet a 'capable threat' against U.S.
World
Mattis says N.Korean ICBM not yet a 'capable threat' against U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 15, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CSX Corp Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has taken a medical leave of absence due to unexpected complications from a recent illness. on.wsj.com/2yvIKYN

- The spouses of highly skilled foreign workers would no longer be able to work legally in the U.S. under a regulatory change proposed by the Trump administration on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2yv8bJP

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has requested that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked for President Donald Trump's campaign, turn over documents as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. on.wsj.com/2yw3Hm9

- U.S.-based commercial real-estate data firm, Xceligent Inc has filed for Chapter 7 liquidation following a year-long legal battle with CoStar Group Inc over alleged data theft. on.wsj.com/2yvyFLg

- Walt Disney Co said it agreed to buy most of 21st Century Fox Inc for $52.4 billion in stock, in a deal that would give Disney a dominant position in movies and sports and help bolster its flagging television business. on.wsj.com/2ywcftf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.