FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 18
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 18, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CSX Corp CEO Hunter Harrison's sudden death raises questions about the board's decision to wager its future on the 73-year-old and an activist investor's high stakes campaign earlier this year to shake up the CSX board and bring in Harrison as chief executive. Two months ago, according to people familiar with the matter, the CSX board faced a gut check on its ailing CEO, who had been using a portable oxygen tank and mostly working from home. on.wsj.com/2B72rMx

- Oracle Corp has struck a $1.2 billion deal to buy an Australian project-management software provider Aconex Ltd , the latest leg in its push to take on Amazon.com Inc and others in selling cloud-computing services. on.wsj.com/2B7wmnM

- Apotex Inc founder Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, died from "ligature neck compression," a type of strangulation, and homicide detectives were taking over the investigation, Toronto police said. on.wsj.com/2B6Tl2B

- Electricity has been restored to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport late on Sunday, hours after an outage unleashed havoc on travelers around the country. on.wsj.com/2B6ts2S

- The world's largest exchange company Chicago-based CME Group Inc launched bitcoin futures on Sunday, seeking to capitalize on the mania for the booming digital currency. on.wsj.com/2B9DvEb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.