PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CSX Corp CEO Hunter Harrison's sudden death raises questions about the board's decision to wager its future on the 73-year-old and an activist investor's high stakes campaign earlier this year to shake up the CSX board and bring in Harrison as chief executive. Two months ago, according to people familiar with the matter, the CSX board faced a gut check on its ailing CEO, who had been using a portable oxygen tank and mostly working from home. on.wsj.com/2B72rMx

- Oracle Corp has struck a $1.2 billion deal to buy an Australian project-management software provider Aconex Ltd , the latest leg in its push to take on Amazon.com Inc and others in selling cloud-computing services. on.wsj.com/2B7wmnM

- Apotex Inc founder Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, died from "ligature neck compression," a type of strangulation, and homicide detectives were taking over the investigation, Toronto police said. on.wsj.com/2B6Tl2B

- Electricity has been restored to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport late on Sunday, hours after an outage unleashed havoc on travelers around the country. on.wsj.com/2B6ts2S

- The world's largest exchange company Chicago-based CME Group Inc launched bitcoin futures on Sunday, seeking to capitalize on the mania for the booming digital currency. on.wsj.com/2B9DvEb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)