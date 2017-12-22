PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Congress passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through mid-January and avoid a partial shutdown looming at week's end. on.wsj.com/2kCQhkh

- Boeing confirmed it is in takeover talks with Brazil's Embraer, potentially strengthening its hand in the regional-jet market and helping it counter a move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Bombardier. on.wsj.com/2kAX7a7

- Google-parent Alphabet Inc said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January and transition to a role as technical adviser. on.wsj.com/2kDrFb8

- Lawmakers are calling for a national security panel to increase its scrutiny of billions of dollars in U.S. takeovers by HNA Group, including possibly revoking its approval of earlier acquisitions by the Chinese conglomerate. on.wsj.com/2kCQ5Bs

- Papa John's International founder John Schnatter is stepping down as CEO after a tumultuous few months at the pizza chain. on.wsj.com/2kCNJm7

- Home-security company ADT Inc has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering, more than a year after it went private in a leveraged buyout. on.wsj.com/2kDPkbI