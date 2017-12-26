FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 26
#Markets News
December 26, 2017 / 5:44 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Regulators in the Trump administration are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a revision that would reduce the role of government in offshore oil production and return more responsibility to private companies. on.wsj.com/2lccvZN

- A unit of investment manager Neuberger Berman, Dyal Capital Partners LP purchased a minority stake in the credit business of Cerberus Capital Management LP. The deal signed Friday values Cerberus Business Finance at about $2 billion. on.wsj.com/2lauMXB

- The Saudi government in recent days has released at least two dozen high-profile suspects held in a wide-ranging crackdown on corruption, a sign that those accused of illegally amassing wealth are increasingly agreeing to settle as authorities push to expedite the investigation process. on.wsj.com/2lcezRx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

