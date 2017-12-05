FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5
Sections
Featured
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
EDITOR'S PICKS
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 5, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate. on.wsj.com/2BzJ1fe

- CVS Health Corp and Aetna Inc are attempting to create something with little precedent: an integrated healthcare enterprise that isn't built around doctors. on.wsj.com/2Ay2ugX

- Broadcom Ltd opened the next front in its $105 billion takeover bid for Qualcomm Inc saying Monday it plans to submit its own candidates to sit on its target's board. on.wsj.com/2nrEs4j

- Apple Inc released an app that will enable it to test the Apple Watch's ability to track irregular heart rhythms as part of a study done in collaboration with Stanford University researchers. on.wsj.com/2ijqWdB

- Discovery Communications Inc is taking majority control of OWN, the cable network it co-owns with Oprah Winfrey. on.wsj.com/2jfu5fy

- Toys R Us Inc announced Monday its British division is seeking to restructure its real-estate portfolio under an insolvency procedure. on.wsj.com/2iS3AQj

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.