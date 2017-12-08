FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 8
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 8, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Industries LLC, part of Caterpillar Inc's Progress Rail Services unit, admitted that it cheated customers by performing unnecessary repairs to their railcars and pleaded guilty to dumping brake shoes and other parts into the ocean to hide evidence, according to court documents. on.wsj.com/2AE5E2H

- General Electric Co said it was cutting 12,000 jobs in its power business, or nearly 18 percent of the unit's workforce, as the conglomerate slashes costs and battles overcapacity in an industry in upheaval. on.wsj.com/2kapPgT

- Toys "R" Us Inc's (IPO-TOYS.N) unsecured creditors want to take a deeper look into the troubled retailer's hefty and complex debt load. on.wsj.com/2kastU7

- European Union officials agreed to expand the bloc's powers to police and fine auto makers, seeking to prevent a repeat of the diesel-emissions scandal that exposed abuses by many local manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2BUz4d6

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.