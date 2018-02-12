FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Bankruptcy News
February 12, 2018 / 5:54 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp is contemplating reviving its pursuit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc after its bid for the company's entertainment assets was turned down despite being over 15 percent higher than that of eventual buyer Walt Disney Co. (on.wsj.com/2Bpq55N)

- Broadcom Ltd secured as much as $100 billion of debt financing for its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc and enlisted two more big private-equity firms, strengthening the chip giant's hand in the takeover battle. (on.wsj.com/2EjiEQh)

- U.S. President Donald Trump is set Monday to unveil a program to transform how the nation's infrastructure is funded and developed, but the initiative faces an uncertain road in Congress over finding the money to pay for it. (on.wsj.com/2son0QP)

- A proposed deal to sell troubled Weinstein Co fell apart on Sunday after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the independent movie studio and its co-founders, Bob and Harvey Weinstein. (on.wsj.com/2EVi9ZO)

- Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan, according to court documents. (on.wsj.com/2socbhx) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.