PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal inspector general has agreed to investigate actions by federal regulators that might benefit Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in its efforts to buy Tribune Media Co, according to a top congressman who requested the probe. (on.wsj.com/2HlQfqY)

- SRS Investment Management LLC, the largest investor in Avis Budget Group Inc, is launching a fight to shake up the car-rental car company's board of directors, a ratcheting up of several years of tension between the two. (on.wsj.com/2BZlM2x)

- Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is relocating his home and personal investment firms to Los Angeles from San Francisco and scaling back his involvement in the tech industry, people familiar with his thinking said. Peter Thiel has also discussed with people close to him the possibility of resigning from the board of Facebook Inc. (on.wsj.com/2EtgBJD)

- Pharmaceuticals firm Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy the shares it doesn't already own of Flatiron Health Inc, an oncology software company, for $1.9 billion, the companies said Thursday. (on.wsj.com/2Etrozt)

- Fieldwood Energy LLC, one of the largest oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico, sought bankruptcy protection Thursday after agreeing to the terms of a novel deal with investors that calls for a combination of a debt-for-equity swap and the purchase of Noble Energy Inc's Gulf-based oil and gas assets. (on.wsj.com/2EtlwGw)

- The U.S. Senate failed to break its impasse over immigration Thursday after a week of debate, as a flurry of unsuccessful votes left the chamber no closer to resolving the fate of hundreds of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants. (on.wsj.com/2sxkdoB)

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to convene a meeting of the nation's governors and state attorneys general in which he would make school safety "top priority," in the wake of a school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead. (on.wsj.com/2C25PbG)