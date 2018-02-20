PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- USA Track & Field's President, Vin Lananna, was placed on leave by the organization after being approached by federal investigators as part of a wide-ranging probe into alleged sports corruption. on.wsj.com/2CwgIOM

- Facebook Inc is contending with a new wave of criticism prompted by the U.S. indictment alleging that Russia manipulated social media platforms and by a Facebook executive's attempts to address the issue. on.wsj.com/2Cyockh

- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tapped two monetary policy specialists Jon Faust and Antulio Bomfim to serve as senior advisers. on.wsj.com/2CwqiBo

- President Donald Trump supports efforts to strengthen the federal background-check system for firearms and had spoken with a top GOP senator about legislation to do so following last week's deadly school shooting in Florida. on.wsj.com/2CyggQa (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)