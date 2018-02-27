FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Joseph Yun, the top U.S. diplomat on North Korea issues, said Tuesday that he plans to retire this week, dealing a blow to Washington's efforts at outreach to Pyongyang, which has signaled it is interested in dialogue with the U.S. on.wsj.com/2HMmKhY

- Microchip Technology Inc is in advanced talks to buy Microsemi Corp in what would be the latest in a wave of deals sweeping the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2HRnZwE

- Chicago officials and major airlines including United Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc are in final stages of negotiating an $8.5 billion expansion of O'Hare International Airport, the country's third busiest airport by passenger traffic. on.wsj.com/2HNcCpg

- The Supreme Court dealt a setback to U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Monday, declining to take up an administration appeal that sought a quick end to the Obama-era program protecting young, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. on.wsj.com/2HQT835

- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday announced a broad investigation into Michigan State University's handling of reports of sexual violence by Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor and an athletic trainer at the school. on.wsj.com/2HPM0UK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
