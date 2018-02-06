PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lululemon Athletica Inc said its chief executive, Laurent Potdevin, resigned after unspecified behavior that failed to meet the company's standards, an abrupt exit that surprised investors of the fitness apparel maker. on.wsj.com/2nMP0Ij

- Silicon Valley's biggest legal battle in years began on Monday as lawyers from Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc traded barbs in a federal case that could have significant implications for the race to bring robot cars to the streets. on.wsj.com/2nIWqw6

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday attacked Democratic leaders as unpatriotic and urged Republicans not to be "complacent" when it is time to vote, laying out what appeared to be an opening argument for the midterm elections. on.wsj.com/2nMyrfz

- The House Intelligence Committee on Monday voted unanimously to release a classified Democratic memo that defends the federal investigation into a Trump campaign associate, a move that gives the White House five days to allow or reject its disclosure. on.wsj.com/2nMpByx

- The U.S. and Russia said they have fulfilled obligations under a 2010 treaty to reduce the number of strategic nuclear warheads, meeting the requirement by a Monday deadline. on.wsj.com/2nMpt21

- Two hospitals were bombed out of service and several others damaged in 24 hours of airstrikes on an already hard-hit area of Syria, as the last pockets of rebel resistance find themselves increasingly cornered. on.wsj.com/2E2wyq5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)