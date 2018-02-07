FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 7, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino visionary considered to be the architect of modern Las Vegas, resigned Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations detailed in a Wall Street Journal investigation last month. on.wsj.com/2BZkK1Z

- Tronc Inc is in advanced talks to sell its troubled flagship newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, to billionaire biotech investor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for around $500 million, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2C0s0us

- Space Exploration Technologies Corp successfully launched the Falcon Heavy rocket Tuesday on its initial test flight, marking another coup for founder Elon Musk. on.wsj.com/2C0Q5RX

- The White House signaled little flexibility on immigration on Tuesday, saying lawmakers must pass a bill on President Donald Trump's terms and offering no relief on the tight timeline for Congress. on.wsj.com/2C1fevy

- After years of considering the European Union's external borders set, Brussels is proposing to add some of the continent's poorest countries to check the influence of Russia, China and Turkey in the Balkans. on.wsj.com/2C28opz

- Apple Inc's acquisition of the popular song-recognition app Shazam Entertainment Ltd may adversely impact competition in Europe, European Union antitrust authorities said Tuesday, announcing they would take over the merger review from national regulators in Austria. on.wsj.com/2BZmCb1

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.