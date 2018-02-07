PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino visionary considered to be the architect of modern Las Vegas, resigned Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations detailed in a Wall Street Journal investigation last month. on.wsj.com/2BZkK1Z

- Tronc Inc is in advanced talks to sell its troubled flagship newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, to billionaire biotech investor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for around $500 million, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2C0s0us

- Space Exploration Technologies Corp successfully launched the Falcon Heavy rocket Tuesday on its initial test flight, marking another coup for founder Elon Musk. on.wsj.com/2C0Q5RX

- The White House signaled little flexibility on immigration on Tuesday, saying lawmakers must pass a bill on President Donald Trump's terms and offering no relief on the tight timeline for Congress. on.wsj.com/2C1fevy

- After years of considering the European Union's external borders set, Brussels is proposing to add some of the continent's poorest countries to check the influence of Russia, China and Turkey in the Balkans. on.wsj.com/2C28opz

- Apple Inc's acquisition of the popular song-recognition app Shazam Entertainment Ltd may adversely impact competition in Europe, European Union antitrust authorities said Tuesday, announcing they would take over the merger review from national regulators in Austria. on.wsj.com/2BZmCb1