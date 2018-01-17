PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co is considering breaking itself apart in a move that would mark the end of one of the oldest and largest U.S. conglomerates. on.wsj.com/2DCkdoU

- U.S. cybersecurity firm Recorded Future in a report on Tuesday identified the Lazarus group - a hacking operation with links to the North Korean regime - as behind the malware campaign, which began targeting users of a South Korean exchange in the late fall and may still be active. on.wsj.com/2DglogR

- Celgene Corp is in talks to buy Juno Therapeutics Inc, which is working on an experimental gene therapy drug to treat cancer, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2mFEMca

- YouTube is ordering workers to review thousands of hours of its most popular content and setting new limits on which videos can run ads, its latest moves to ease advertisers' worries that their brands are showing up alongside offensive or controversial videos. on.wsj.com/2DkLbob

- Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said the company believes it will need to build a new plant in the U.S. in four or five years, when the car maker would be ready for another push to expand. on.wsj.com/2B8rjyK