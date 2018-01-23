PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Congress approved a measure Monday to fund the government for about three weeks and halt a three-day shutdown, after Senate Democrats accepted GOP leaders' assurance that they would bring an immigration bill to the floor in the coming weeks. on.wsj.com/2BlEEDY

- Bacardi Ltd is acquiring tequila maker Patron Spirits International AG in a deal that values the premium brand at $5.1 billion, one of the biggest liquor buys in years as rivals scramble to own more top-shelf spirits. on.wsj.com/2n1xO2c

- President Donald Trump on Monday slapped steep tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines, kicking off his second year in office by showing he is ready to start implementing his long-promised "America First" trade policy. on.wsj.com/2n1XIml

- News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch said if Facebook Inc is serious about promoting "trusted content" and filtering fake news out of its news feed, it should pay publishers fees similar to those cable distributors pay to television channels. on.wsj.com/2mZpH6k

- Procter & Gamble Co Chief Executive David Taylor on Monday outlined steps the company is taking to keep teens from eating Tide laundry pods for sport, a behavior he called a "dangerous trend" fueled by social media. on.wsj.com/2n19FZk

- The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday fired a warning shot at companies that try to use gimmicks to capitalize on investors' appetite for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments. on.wsj.com/2n43tQx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)