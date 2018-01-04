PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dominion Energy Inc has struck a deal to buy troubled energy company Scana Corp, ushering in the final chapter for Scana's major South Carolina nuclear project after it became mired in controversy and was abandoned when construction costs skyrocketed. on.wsj.com/2AjZtPN

- Spotify AB has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a person familiar with the listing. The filing is the latest key step in Spotify's plans to go public using a method known as a direct listing. on.wsj.com/2AmnntL

- Tesla Inc on Wednesday said it sold 1,550 Model 3s in the final three months of the year, badly missing Wall Street's already lowered expectations. Tesla again pushed backed its goal of making 5,000 Model 3s a week by another quarter, now expected by the end of the year's first half. on.wsj.com/2Al7PXh

- Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it agreed to pay $2.95 billion to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses. on.wsj.com/2AlCGTz

- Spark Therapeutics Inc said it would charge $850,000 a patient for a pioneering new treatment for a hereditary form of vision loss, below the $1 million price tag the company had considered, but still a milestone for ever-rising drug prices in the United States. on.wsj.com/2AlK7tS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)