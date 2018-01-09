PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc defended its record of providing parental controls and other protections for children who use its iPhones and other devices, after a pair of prominent investors, Jana Partners LLC and Calstrs, called on the tech giant to take more steps to curb the ill effects of smartphones. on.wsj.com/2qJcfHY

- Leucadia National Corp is exploring a sale of part or all of its stake in its National Beef Packing Co unit, one of the biggest U.S. meat-processing companies. on.wsj.com/2qJngcc

- President Donald Trump told a gathering of farmers Monday that he is seeking a better trade deal with Canada and Mexico that will benefit both the agricultural industry and manufacturing, but he didn't reiterate previous warnings on withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement. on.wsj.com/2qHgK5V

- AT&T Inc has walked away from a deal to sell smartphones made by Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co. on.wsj.com/2qLmDPv

- Facebook Inc and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi Corp are teaming up to launch a virtual-reality headset in China that would give the American tech giant a toehold in a growing market where its main business has long been blocked. on.wsj.com/2qI0eCv