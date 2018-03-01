FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration has summoned steel and aluminum executives on short notice for a White House meeting, telling them that an announcement could be made then on long-awaited curbs on steel and aluminum imports in the name of protecting national security. on.wsj.com/2FaScIj

- Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser huddled Wednesday afternoon with a group of prominent American business executives at the start of his visit to Washington. on.wsj.com/2oyW0cP

- Bank of America Corp fired two employees in its hedge-fund-focused prime-brokerage unit as it expands an investigation into potential sexual misconduct in the division. on.wsj.com/2FdrZJ3

- Music-streaming company Spotify Technology SA cemented plans for its unusual initial public offering while revealing the financial particulars of a fast-growing company. on.wsj.com/2FabBt5

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued dozens of subpoenas and information requests to technology companies and advisers involved in the market for cryptocurrencies. on.wsj.com/2FcXQcY

- White House communications director Hope Hicks, said Wednesday she was resigning, marking the departure of a presidential confidante and longtime lieutenant from the West Wing. on.wsj.com/2oAyM64

- The New York State Department of Financial Services asked several banks for information about their relationships with Jared Kushner and his finances, people familiar with the information requests said. on.wsj.com/2oAyTP2

- U.S. Olympic Committee chief executive Scott Blackmun is resigning, the USOC announced, a move that comes in the wake of sharp criticism of the association's handling of a sexual-abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics. on.wsj.com/2FaDmSa (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

