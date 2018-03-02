FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 5:57 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An investing group said it reached a last-minute deal to acquire the assets of Weinstein Co on Thursday, potentially allowing the embattled movie studio to avoid a planned bankruptcy and laying the groundwork to settle government lawsuits stemming from allegations that former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein had engaged in sexual misconduct. on.wsj.com/2F8lR1F

- President Donald Trump is likely to nominate Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. on.wsj.com/2F7rIUM

- In a meeting Tuesday, members of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., debated whether the panel has the right to weigh in on Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd bid of $117 billion for Qualcomm Inc before a deal is struck. on.wsj.com/2F4zxL3

- The Justice Department in late 2017 told Wells Fargo & Co to conduct an independent investigation of its wealth-management business after whistleblowers from the bank alleged sales problems to the agency, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2F5F9EP

- YouTube last year stopped hiring white and Asian males for technical positions because they didn't help the world's largest video site achieve its goals for improving diversity, according to a civil lawsuit filed by a former employee. on.wsj.com/2F7ThO3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

