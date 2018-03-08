PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two members of Wynn Resorts Ltd board of directors said they will step down, as it continues to deal with the fallout from an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by former Chief Executive Steve Wynn. on.wsj.com/2oYSU1b

- Univision Communications Inc's board is searching for a new chief executive and is undertaking a business review that could lead to severe cost cuts, after the Spanish-language broadcaster cancelled its initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2IcLoIQ

- In a move to ease regulatory concerns, Broadcom Ltd said Wednesday that it is committed to making the U.S. a leader in 5G technology and plans to invest $1.5 billion in training American engineers. on.wsj.com/2IdF1VO

- Snap Inc which has struggled with slowing growth, plans to layoff about 10 percent of its engineers, people close to the social-media company said. on.wsj.com/2I9wrr0