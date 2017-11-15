PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate Republicans attached a provision to their tax overhaul that would repeal the requirement that all Americans have health insurance, a new twist in the GOP lawmakers' efforts to rewrite much of the U.S. tax code. on.wsj.com/2iVLgSg

- Venezuelan bonds, already trading at distressed levels, fell on Tuesday after credit-rating firms declared the nation in default on missed interest payments. on.wsj.com/2iXBcYP

- SandRidge Energy Inc is nearing an agreement to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc for about $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2iWT7yU

- The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2iWls8E

- Three UCLA basketball players who had been under police investigation for a week in China flew home, hours after President Donald Trump said he had requested assistance on their behalf from his counterpart Xi Jinping. on.wsj.com/2iXn6a6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)