PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc CEO Dara Khosrowshahi learned of the security breach, which company said happened in October 2016 and affected some 57 million accounts, about two weeks after he officially took the helm on Sept. 5 and more than two months elapsed before he notified affected customers and drivers of the incident, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2jWwH4X

- An enormous battery system built by Tesla Inc, storing electricity from a new wind farm and capable of supplying 30,000 homes for more than an hour, will be powered up over the coming days, the government of South Australia state said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2jUU7HU

- Millions of consumers are using their phones to shop instead of lining up at stores this year, accelerating a fundamental change in holiday shopping as more consumers spend online. on.wsj.com/2jVHBbh

- The European Commission plans to launch a public consultation in early 2018 on ways to improve how the corporate bond market functions. Since the financial crisis, banks and investors have complained about deteriorating trading conditions in corporate debt markets, making it harder to buy and sell bonds in large sizes. on.wsj.com/2jTSv1j