PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28

Nov 28

- SoftBank Group Corp has told stakeholders in Uber Technologies Inc that it would initially offer to buy shares at a near 30 percent discount to the company's most recent valuation of $68 billion. (on.wsj.com/2zwMlao)

- Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for allegedly hacking into the email account of a Moody's Analytics economist, stealing confidential business information from German electrical engineering giant Siemens AG and targeting the networks of GPS developer Trimble Inc, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. (on.wsj.com/2zwFz4n)

- Microsoft Corp signed up business-software vendor SAP SE as a cloud partner. (on.wsj.com/2zvB3Tv)

- The conference call in June led by managers in Wells Fargo & Co was part of a continuing cleanup that has led Wells Fargo to fire four foreign-exchange bankers and federal prosecutors to open their own investigation of the operation, people familiar with the matter have said. (on.wsj.com/2zulrjs)

- European buyout firm Nordic Capital is close to acquiring Ullink from Hg Capital in a deal that could value the provider of electronic-trading software at around $650 million. (on.wsj.com/2zz8vsg)

- Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economy's progress toward full recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday when it considers his nomination. (on.wsj.com/2zuiqzv)