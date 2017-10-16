PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Senate this week will grapple with President Trump's decision to stop making subsidy payments to health insurers, with lawmakers seeking a deal that would keep the money flowing while Republicans try to fold in conservative-oriented priorities. on.wsj.com/2gdbLBN

- Iraqi forces clashed with fighters from the Kurdish semi-autonomous region in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk early Monday, Iraqi and Kurdish officials said, in a standoff over Kurdish independence that threatens to unravel a multinational coalition battling Islamic State. on.wsj.com/2gdqfS7

- The death toll from twin bombings in capital Mogadishu climbed above 200 over the weekend, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the country. on.wsj.com/2gclb0d

- U.S. officials defended President Donald Trump's refusal to certify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, saying the country threatens global stability even while technically complying with the accord itself. on.wsj.com/2gdC5vG

- Blackstone Group is pushing aggressively into products for retail investors, betting it can raise as much from them over the long term as it does from the institutions that form the main source of its $371 billion of assets. on.wsj.com/2gcC2jA

- Food-service giant Aramark Corp plans to acquire two closely held companies for a total of $2.35 billion, in its largest deals since going public nearly four years ago. on.wsj.com/2gc5vdo

- Harvey Weinstein saw fallout from sexual assault allegations increase over the weekend, including fresh investigations in London, as the producer was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. on.wsj.com/2gb95EO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)