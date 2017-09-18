PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's online insurer ZhongAn Online Property & Casualty Insurance Ltd IPO-ZAOL.HK said it plans to raise up to $1.5 billion in an initial public offering that could value the company at around $10 billion. on.wsj.com/2xrLMAx

- Northrop Grumman Corp is nearing a deal to buy Orbital ATK Inc in a transaction that could be worth upward of $7.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2f3ziod

- The Qatari and British governments have signed an agreement for the potential sale of 24 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets worth several billion dollars, boosting plane maker BAE Systems. on.wsj.com/2xr0VSt

- U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is expected to outline the administration's proposals to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions while restating that its stance on the Paris climate accord has not changed, White House officials said, following signals over the weekend that the United States was exploring ways to remain in the 2015 pact. on.wsj.com/2feyRem

- The White House reiterated its position that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un must give up his nuclear weapons, days after President Donald Trump hinted again at a military strike on the North. on.wsj.com/2fdLjLx

- Tropical Storm Maria became Hurricane Maria Sunday, and was expected to strengthen during the next two days, becoming a major hurricane by Monday night and threatening the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by midweek, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. on.wsj.com/2fe6NId

- A Canadian union failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with General Motors Co and its members will strike, labor leaders said late Sunday. on.wsj.com/2fe4ZPm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)