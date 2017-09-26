PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, is expected to say on Tuesday that his agency may have mishandled a breach of its system for disclosing market-moving news and promise to intensify how it defends itself against hackers. on.wsj.com/2xxjxhL

- Senate Republicans' latest effort to repeal large parts of the Affordable Care Act this year suffered a likely death blow on Monday, when Senator Susan Collins' declared opposition left it without enough votes to pass. on.wsj.com/2fM6TDV

- General Electric Co agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB Ltd for $2.6 billion, a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial company. on.wsj.com/2wOkpBi

- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in India on Monday on a trip to reinforce a budding U.S.-India defense partnership and to look for ways to work with India to expand ties in Afghanistan and counter Chinese influence in the region. on.wsj.com/2whnype

- Target Corp said it is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour starting next month and to $15 an hour within three years, as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs in a tighter labor market. on.wsj.com/2hq5k1Z

- China is considering relaxing rules requiring foreign auto makers to have a local partner, according to people with knowledge of the situation. on.wsj.com/2fnhdlj