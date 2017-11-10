FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Previ plans more diversified stock portfolio -Estado
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 6:04 PM / in 2 days

Brazil's Previ plans more diversified stock portfolio -Estado

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund manager Previ, the largest in Latin America, wants to diversify its stock portfolio over the next five years, Chief Executive Officer Gueitiro Genso said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

The plan to exit stakes that are part of the controlling shareholder blocs of several companies would make Previ, which is formally known as Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil, “an activist minority shareholder,” Genso told O Estado de S. Paulo.

Previ’s media representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Previ’s most important pension plan has 46.9 percent of assets in stocks, with 12 companies representing 94 percent of an equities portfolio of about 74.9 billion reais ($22.87 billion), Estado reported.

“The good thing is that these are real-economy assets that will not turn into dust,” Genso told the newspaper. “The big challenge is to disperse this portfolio.”

Previ’s top investments include miner Vale SA, Banco do Brasil SA, brewer AmBev and oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. It also owns stakes in meatpacker BRF SA, utility CPFL Energia and fuel distributor Ultrapar Particpações SA.

Genso declined to say which assets it will put up for sale next.

$1 = 3.2747 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.