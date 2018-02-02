FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil's Previ will again try to list Neoenergia -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil, known as Previ, is sticking to its plans for an initial public offering of power holding company Neoenergia SA, the fund’s Chief Executive Officer Geitiro Genso said on Friday.

“We will try to list Neoenergia in a better moment,” Genso said.

Neoenergia canceled a planned IPO in December because some of its shareholders did not accept valuations lower than what they were expecting. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.