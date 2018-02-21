FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 2:08 PM / 2 days ago

Priceline Group to rename itself Booking Holdings Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Online travel services company Priceline Group Inc on Wednesday said it is changing its name to Booking Holdings Inc to align with its larger business, Booking.com.

The unit has more than 1.5 million properties, the company said.

Booking Holdings which primarily consists of Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, will begin trading under the new ticker “BKNG.O” on Feb. 27.

The name change goes into effect immediately. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

