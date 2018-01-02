FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Principal Financial to buy Punjab National Bank's stakes in JVs
January 2, 2018 / 9:35 AM / a day ago

Principal Financial to buy Punjab National Bank's stakes in JVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment manager Principal Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it would purchase Indian lender Punjab National Bank’s minority stakes in their joint ventures.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Punjab National Bank is seen outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, would give Iowa-based Principal Financial full ownership of Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and Principal Trustee Co, the company said in a statement.

PNB has 21.38 percent ownership in Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and 30 percent in Principal Trustee Co, according to the Indian lender’s website.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

