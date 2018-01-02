Principal Financial to buy Punjab National Bank's stakes in JVs

(Reuters) - Investment manager Principal Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it would purchase Indian lender Punjab National Bank’s minority stakes in their joint ventures.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Punjab National Bank is seen outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, would give Iowa-based Principal Financial full ownership of Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and Principal Trustee Co, the company said in a statement.

PNB has 21.38 percent ownership in Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and 30 percent in Principal Trustee Co, according to the Indian lender’s website.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.