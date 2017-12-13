FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi-based fund to invest $2 billion in India technology
December 13, 2017 / 1:58 PM / a day ago

Abu Dhabi-based fund to invest $2 billion in India technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Next Orbit Ventures (NOVF) ESDM, a newly established Abu Dhabi-based fund, said on Wednesday it had launched a $2 billion fund to invest in India’s semiconductor and electronics industries.

Mumbai-based private equity firm Next Orbit Ventures set-up the fund under the regulation of the Abu Dhabi Global Market financial centre after receiving funding commitments from the Gulf region.

Around $1.5 billion for the fund will be raised from the region, while the remaining $500 million has been secured from a consortium of investors involving both the Indian government and ultra high net worth individuals, NOVF said.

The investments are aimed at creating the required infrastructure to cope with India’s fast-growing market for electronic goods and components.

India imported nearly $45 billion worth of electronic goods and components in 2016, according to a study by Ernst & Young and the Indian Electronics & Semiconductor Association.

The Indian government has been trying to boost investments in the semiconductor industry to curb the risk of trade imbalances and enhance cybersecurity.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter

