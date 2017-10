Sept 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Praesidium Investment Management on Friday cut its stake in Progress Software Corp and urged the company’s chairman of the board, Jack Egan, to resign.

Praesidium, which trimmed its stake to 8.8 percent from 9.05 percent, also urged the company to add five members to its board and cease its current acquisition strategy under Chief Executive Yogesh Gupta. (bit.ly/2vYzQm9) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)