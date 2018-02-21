FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 3:13 PM / 2 days ago

ProSieben hires former Dyson boss Max Conze as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media said on Wednesday it had hired Max Conze, the former head of British home appliances maker Dyson, as the successor to departing CEO Thomas Ebeling.

ProSieben made the announcement the day before it publishes the last annual results of Ebeling’s nine-year term - an era in which its shares rose by 3,000 percent only to falter last year as it was forced to cut its advertising revenue forecasts. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Joern Poltz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
