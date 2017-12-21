FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ProSiebenSat.1 sells travel site weg.de to lastminute.com
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Company News
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 5 days ago

ProSiebenSat.1 sells travel site weg.de to lastminute.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is selling its travel booking website weg.de to Switzerland-listed lastminute.com as part of a strategic review of its online travel businesses, the two companies said on Thursday.

Lastminute.com will pay 12 million euros ($14.3 million) in cash for Comvel GmbH, the unit that owns weg.de, lastminute.com said in a statement.

ProSiebenSat.1 sold online travel agency Etraveli, with an enterprise value of 508 million euros, to CVC Capital Partners earlier this year and had said it also wanted to divest online travel platforms weg.de and Tropo. ($1 = 0.8422 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.