May 29, 2019 / 8:50 AM / in an hour

ProSieben CEO says welcomes Mediaset investment

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ProsiebenSat.1 Media said on Wednesday it welcomed news that Italy’s Mediaset had acquired a 9.6% stake in the German broadcaster.

“We welcome Gruppo Mediaset’s investment and see this as a vote of confidence in our strategy and the team,” ProSieben CEO Max Conze said in a statement.

The stake purchase followed speculation that Mediaset was seeking to instigate a round of cross-border consolidation to strengthen the European TV industry’s defences against streaming giants Netflix and Amazon.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

