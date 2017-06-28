FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
ProSiebenSat.1 sells venture capital portfolio to Lexington
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a month ago

ProSiebenSat.1 sells venture capital portfolio to Lexington

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 has sold its media-for-equity investment portfolio to U.S. private equity firm Lexington Partners for around 50 million euros ($57 million).

ProSiebenSat.1's media-for-equity portfolio was created in 2009 and operates as a venture capital firm. It gives advertising space on its television channels and digital platforms to start-up firms in return for a stake in equity or future revenue streams.

"Sales proceeds amount to a mid-double-digit million euro figure," ProSieben said in a statement on Wednesday.,

As part of the deal, ProSieben's venture capital arm SevenVentures will bring in up to 16 minority participations in a new joint venture called Crosslantic Capital.

SevenVetures will remain involved as a strategic partner with a minority stake of around 24.5 percent in Crosslantic.

ProSieben's most successful use of the media-for-equity business model was Zalando, which is now listed at the Frankfurt stock exchange and has a market value of almost 10 billion euros.

ProSieben said in a statement that since its incubation the portfolio has doubled in value and generated an internal rate of return (IRR) of around 30 percent. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.