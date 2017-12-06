FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 reorganises, sees slower mid-term growth
December 6, 2017 / 6:23 AM / a day ago

ProSiebenSat.1 reorganises, sees slower mid-term growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said on Wednesday it would reorganise into three divisions spanning entertainment, content production and commerce, as the German media group dialed back expectations for mid-term growth.

In one key change, ProSieben will fold its digital entertainment lines into its commercial TV operation, where a series of outlook downgrades has hammered the company’s shares this year. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Joern Poltz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

